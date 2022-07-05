Arsenal and Newcastle submit bids of over £40m for midfielder

According to reports, Arsenal and Newcastle have submitted bids to try and sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 27-year-old Serbian midfielder has two years remaining on his contract with Italian club Lazio after joining the club back in 2015.

Since joining Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic has made 334 appearances across all competitions, scoring 67 goals and assisting with 53.

It was reported last month by Corriere dello Sport that Chelsea had attempted a lunge to sign the Lazio star.

Il Messaggero have now come out with a report detailing Lazio’s summer plans, describing the Serbia international’s situation with the club.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action for Lazio

Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, Mateja Kezman, insists his client will not stay in Rome and is looking for a move away.

The Italian outlet explains that Arsenal have submitted an offer for the 27-year-old that is thought to be between €50m and €55m (£47m).

Newcastle have also made an offer in the same bracket as the Gunners, according to the report.

However, both offers have been rejected, with the Serie A side wanting a fee closer to £69m.

The report also suggests that Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has tried to push the midfielder towards Chelsea in a swap deal for Emerson and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but negotiations are not heated yet.

