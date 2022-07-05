Arsenal hand first senior contract to exciting youth team defender

Arsenal have handed a first professional deal to talented teenager Taylor Foran.

Just 18 years of age, Foran has been cutting it with the first team in training during 2022, despite only moving up to the under-23 side last season. Captain of the under-18 side before that promotion, he was called up for Arsenal’s winter training camp in Dubai with Mikel Arteta and company. His leadership and communication skills stand out according to The Boot Room.

Arsenal announced the deal on their website on Tuesday afternoon, with the player himself describing it as a “dream come true.”

Playing 28 times for Arsenal in Premier League 2 last season, it appears that Foran has enough talent to take him into Arteta’s squad at this early stage. Given Arsenal’s reputation for academy players, if they could bring through a rare English central defender, that would make life much easier for them down the line. Although Arsenal can compete with most of Europe’s elite on a financial level, the best method of saving cash for transfers is bringing through youngsters.

Image via David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images