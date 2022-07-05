Arsenal have joined AC Milan in the race to sign Belgian attacker Charles De Ketelaere.

The 21-year-old attacker recently enjoyed a successful season, managing 14 goals in 39 league games. At just 21 years old, De Ketelaere is already a regular for Club Brugge, and is slowly becoming a key player for the Belgium National Team.

His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe, with Calcio Mercato claiming that AC Milan have almost given up on signing the Belgian youngster, with Arsenal and Lyon now set to go head to head.

Arsenal aren’t messing around this transfer window.

De Ketelaere’s versatility could make him a useful addition to Arsenal’s squad. The 21-year-old has played up front, as well as just behind the striker and off the left of attack.

Arsenal were without the distraction of European football last season, meaning their lack of squad depth didn’t affect them too much. However, after qualifying for the Europa League, there’s no doubt Mikel Arteta will be wanting to increase the number of players in his squad.

Signing players who are able to operate in multiple positions will be useful for Arsenal, especially with the introduction of five substitutions.