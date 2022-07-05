Aston Villa in talks with AC Milan to sell €30m midfielder in sensible move

AC Milan have opened direct talks with Aston Villa to bring midfielder Douglas Luiz to Italy this summer.

The Italian giants are keen to reinforce their midfield following the departure of Franck Kessie, who has completed his switch to Barcelona this week and could replace the 25-year-old with the Villa man who could cost up to €30m reports GOAL.

Luiz has just one year left on his contract at Villa Park and the Birmingham club have already brought in a replacement in Boubacar Kamara, who joined Steven Gerrard’s squad on a five-year contract back in May.

The Brazilain’s entourage believes that there is a strong chance of an agreement being reached this summer between Villa and Milan, but if not, the possibility of a free transfer could also be discussed in January states GOAL.

Luiz would leave Aston Villa after spending the last three years with the club having joined the Villans back in 2019 from Manchester City. The 24-year-old has been an important player for the Birmingham club throughout his time at Villa Park and made 103 appearances for Villa in the Premier League.

With just a year left on his contract, it would be a sensible move for the Premier League side to sell the Brazilian this summer. €30m is a lot to add to Gerrard’s transfer budget and the Villa boss already has the 24-year-old’s replacement, who they secured for free.