Barcelona striker Rey Manaj is reportedly edging closer to a move for relegated side Watford this summer.

Manaj signed for Barcelona in 2020, but is yet to make an appearance for the first team. The Albanian striker has been a regular for the Barcelona B side, scoring 13 goals in his first season.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Italian side Spezia, scoring five times in 30 appearances.

The Barcelona striker is now edging closer to a move to Watford, according to SPORT.

After being relegated from the Premier League, some of Watford’s key players may be asking to leave the club. To attract a player from Barcelona is a bit of a surprise, but if they manage to revive the form he produced in Barcelona’s B team, it could be a smart move.

Manaj’s contract expires at Barcelona next year, so a permanent move appears to be on the cards this summer.

The report claims Barcelona are willing to let Manaj leave on a free transfer, as long as the English club include a sell-on clause in the deal.