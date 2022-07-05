Bayern Munich open to Premier League for English defender

Nottingham Forest are reportedly lining up a third signing from the Bundesliga this summer. A player from none other than the biggest bully of the bunch, Bayern Munich.

Following the acquisition of Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Mainz 05 defender Moussa Niakhate would also be joining the club. Having already loaned Dean Henderson from Manchester United, now Forest are looking to Bayern’s Omar Richards as they revolutionise their defence.

Richards, 24, moved to Bayern last summer from Reading on a free. A left-back by trade, Richards was competing chiefly against Canadian superstar Alphonso Davies and unsurprisingly found minutes hard to come by. Despite making 17 appearances for Bayern, that only amounted to 546 minutes in total.

According to SkySports Germany, as carried by the Metro, FC Hollywood are happy to let Richards depart for £10m, a price which is unlikely to put Nottingham Forest off. If both this and the Niakhate deal make it through, that would make it a right-back (Giuliano Biancone), left-back, central defender and goalkeeper that Steve Cook has recruited this summer. It’s a clear indication of where he believes they need to improve next season.

Image via MICHAELA REHLE/AFP via Getty Images