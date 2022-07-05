Bayern Munich set to open talks to sign Chelsea-linked defender nicknamed ‘Thor’

Bayern Munich want to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt and are set to open talks with their European rivals soon.

That’s according to Sport journalist Kerry Hau, who has also reported that de Ligt is keen to move to the Allianz Arena.

De Ligt will den Wechsel, den er 2019 schon wollte: zum #FCBayern! Er ist vom Projekt überzeugt, das Salihamidzic und Nagelsmann ihm aufgezeigt haben. Am Gehalt würde der Deal nicht scheitern, nur an der Ablöse. Die Verhandlungen starten zeitnah. @SPORT1 https://t.co/IGku278gOX — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 5, 2022

Although a deal is far from agreed, the player’s personal terms are unlikely to be a problem with the Netherlands international ‘convinced’ by the project on offer in Germany.

De Ligt, 22, joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019 in a deal worth nearly £77m and although he is currently valued at a lower £63m (Transfermarkt), agreeing a transfer fee is going to be a major hurdle.

The 22-year-old, nicknamed ‘Thor’ by legendary Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, still has two years left on his deal so Juventus, who are under no obligation to sell, won’t give in easily.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea are another team heavily linked with making an audacious swoop for the former Ajax centre-back (The Athletic) but with the saga set to rumble on, the defender’s immediate future remains desperately uncertain.

Since joining the ‘Old Lady’ three years ago, de Ligt has gone on to feature in 117 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way. The Dutchman’s presence at the heart of Juventus’ defence has helped guide the European giants to three major trophies, including last season’s Coppa Italia.