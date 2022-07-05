€100m Man City star and Premier League midfielder mentioned in Barcelona transfer meeting

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva reportedly remains a transfer target for Barcelona this summer.

According to AS, the Portugal international was one of a few names that came up in a meeting between Barca president Joan Laporta and super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Silva has been linked with Barcelona a few times recently, and he’d certainly be an exciting addition to Xavi’s squad, though he won’t come cheap, with AS reporting that he’ll likely cost around €100million.

City seem unlikely to let such a top player leave on the cheap, with Silva playing a key role in the club’s recent success under Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona?
AS also claim that Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves was another Mendes client who was mentioned, and it would be intriguing to see the Portuguese duo in action at the Nou Camp.

Neves is surely too good to stay at Wolves for much longer, and one imagines he’d link up well with fellow countryman Silva at Barca.

It could be a big summer of departures at the Etihad Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus already joining Arsenal, while Sky Sports claim Raheem Sterling is in advanced talks over a move to Chelsea.

  1. Barcelona keep dreaming but at least arrange the money…. Show us the money else keep your over excited Spanish media to calm down and smell coffee..

