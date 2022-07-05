Chelsea star returns to training fully-fit after injury on international duty

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans and Thomas Tuchel can rejoice just days into the new season after Ngolo Kante returned to pre-season training. Chelsea began the new campaign this weekend and although Kante had extra days off due to his international commitments with France, he was one of the first internationals to return, as per Football London.

Kante left the France squad early following a knee injury and missed their final fixture against Croatia on the 13th June, which would have set the alarm bells ringing back at Cobham. Kante suffered from knee problems the previous summer after Euro 2020, which then led to him missing matches for Chelsea at the start of the season and then returned in late December.

Kante, 31, is coming into the final year of his Chelsea deal.

However the fact Kante has returned on schedule hints that he may well be fully-recovered from the knee issues. At full tilt Kante usually has a major impact on games but that wasn’t the case as often last season. It might also be a key part of the reason Chelsea struggled to hit the heights they did in Tuchel’s first six months as manager.

 

Image via Darren Walsh

 

More Stories about Chelsea FC
Barcelona ready to get close to Chelsea bid for Raphinha
Raphinha not certain to join Chelsea as Barcelona make last ditch effort
The overall Premier League table – most successful side in the last 30 years revealed
More Stories Chelsea FC France National Team N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.