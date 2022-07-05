Offer rejected: Chelsea ace turns down chance to replace Man United transfer target

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen has reportedly informed Feyenoord that he’s decided not to seal a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

With Tyrell Malacia heading from Feyenoord to Manchester United, it looked like Blues youngster Maatsen could join in his place, but he’s now decided to stay where he is, according to Dutch outlet AD.

Maatsen has made only one competitive appearance for Chelsea in his career so far, but he’s become a highly regarded talent after impressing in a loan spell with Coventry City last season.

The 20-year-old could have been an ideal signing to help Feyenoord cope with Malacia’s move to Man Utd, but it seems the Eredivisie outfit will have to look elsewhere.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will end up using Maatsen in their first-team this season, but perhaps this decision is a signal that he fancies his chances of getting a look-in from manager Thomas Tuchel.

CFC weren’t always known for promoting young players, but they have done so more in recent years as the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James have been big success stories after rising up from the academy into the club’s first-team.