Confirmed: New signing set to join Newcastle next week as club announce farewell

Galway United defender Alex Murphy looks set to join Newcastle as current club announces his farewell.

It was revealed that Newcastle had agreed a deal to sign Murphy back in May, staying at current club Galway United until July.

Now, he is set to play his last game for Galway, after they announced his farewell in the tweet below.

Murphy will initially link up with Newcastle’s U23 side, as he looks to gain experience developing at a Premier League club.

