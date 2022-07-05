Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent holds talks with CL giants over surprise alternative to Chelsea transfer

The agent of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held talks over a surprise potential transfer to Barcelona.

The Portugal international’s Man Utd future is uncertain at the moment, and it seems Jorge Mendes has met with Joan Laporta to discuss a controversial move to the Nou Camp, according to AS.

Ronaldo has also been linked with Chelsea by The Athletic and others, and that would surely not go down well with United fans as it would mean strengthening one of their major Premier League rivals.

Still, Ronaldo could also upset his old club Real Madrid if he ended up playing for their rivals Barca after such a long and successful career at the Bernabeu.

It’s hard to imagine how the 37-year-old would fit in to Xavi’s style of play at Barcelona, but of course he’s a world class goal-scorer and one imagines they’d find a way to make it work.

Chelsea will hope they’re still in the running, though, as they urgently need a top class finisher to come in after the struggling Romelu Lukaku was offloaded to Inter Milan on loan.