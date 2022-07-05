Ronaldo’s training ground tantrums surely won’t go down well with Ten Hag at Man Utd or Tuchel at Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour in training at Manchester United and Juventus could be a cause for concern for the club’s new manager Erik ten Hag, as well as for Thomas Tuchel at potential transfer suitors Chelsea.

The Independent have details about Ronaldo occasionally throwing tantrums if he isn’t happy with how training sessions are going, with the report noting that the current issues around the player raise doubts about whether he’d really fit in under a manager like Tuchel at Chelsea.

One imagines new Man Utd manager Ten Hag wouldn’t accept this kind of behaviour either, with the report stating that Ronaldo has been prone to outbursts of “this is s***” and kicking balls away in frustration.

It’s hard to imagine managers like Ten Hag or Tuchel putting up with this behaviour, with many of the top coaches now tending to favour strict training regimes, with less emphasis on flair players like Ronaldo simply being allowed to express themselves.

Chelsea need an elite goal-scorer after the struggles of Romelu Lukaku and others in their squad, but this report suggests the Blues would do well to think twice before opting for Ronaldo to come in as their big name signing up front.

