Crystal Palace star emerges as target for Newcastle in pursuit of winger

Newcastle are in the market for a right-winger this summer and have been linked with a host of different names over the last few weeks.

The Magpies’ top target is said to be Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, with the Premier League side having already done considerable scouting work on the Frenchman and intermediaries from both sides have been talking about a possible transfer.

According to 90min, Newcastle are willing to break their transfer record in order to sign the winger this summer and believes an offer in excess of £40m could convince the German side to sell.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Everton’s Anthony Gordon are also targets for the Tyneside club state 90min, but a new target has emerged for the position in Eddie Howe’s squad.

This target is Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who is being watched by Newcastle’s recruitment team after an impressive breakthrough season with the Eagles under Patrick Vieira reports NUFC Blog.

The Times revealed in May that the player had a £35m release clause in his current contract, however, The Athletic have since reported that a new deal – which could up the buyout fee to £50m – was close.

Olise is being tipped as Crystal Palace’s next star player for when Wilfried Zaha eventually leave the club. The 20-year-old won’t come cheap should Newcastle pursue the winger but the money could be worth it if they can maximise the potential the young French international has.