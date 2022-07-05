Danny Murphy thinks Christian Eriksen will play second fiddle to current star

Judging by some recent comments, Danny Murphy is underwhelmed by Christian Eriksen’s impending arrival at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old Denmark international returned to English football six months ago and found a temporary home with Brentford.

Despite enjoying an impressive short-term loan, this summer was always likely to see the experienced playmaker wanted by other clubs.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils appear to have beaten the chasing pack and pending a few details, look set to unveil the former Spurs midfielder in the next few days.

However, although Eriksen will become the club’s first big-name summer signing, Murphy has questioned the importance of the role the Dane will play.

“I really like Eriksen, I’ve always admired him in terms of his creativity and the way he plays,” the former Liverpool midfielder told TalkSPORT.

“He’s free with his football, he tries things, good at set-plays and both feet. Would it excite me if I was a United fan? He’s going to be a squad player, isn’t he? He’s not going to play instead of [Bruno] Fernandes.”

Eriksen or Fernandes?

Although fans won’t like hearing Murphy’s assessment, it is hard to disagree. Fernandes has remained a mainstay in United’s team since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon just over two years ago.

Despite not putting in his best campaign last season, it is unlikely that ten Hag will give up on the Portugal international straight away and that could see Eriksen resigned to a substitute’s role.

Regardless though, the fact the Red Devils now have two of the world’s best and most creative central attackers will come as a major boost as the Premier League’s fallen giants look to return to the top of the table.

