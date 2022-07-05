According to reports, Manchester United’s top target, Frenkie de Jong, could make a U-turn over a transfer to Old Trafford if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

The De Jong saga isn’t over yet: negotiations are reportedly still ongoing between United and Barcelona after United chiefs have battled hard to get the green light.

The Dutch player seemed to have convinced himself to join Old Trafford, thanks to Ten Hag.

However, with the recent news of Ronaldo wanting to leave the struggling Manchester club, Spanish outlet Don Balon has reported that De Jong is now doubting his decision.

It says that recent events have entirely changed the course of negotiations, and now De Jong is almost sure to remain at Barca.

Ronaldo’s desire to leave Old Trafford will significantly impact United’s ambitions, and the 25-year-old does not wish to commit to a club whose projects are raising doubts.

Ronaldo was United’s top scorer last season, and one of the few players to emerge from a disappointing season with any credit.

It’s understandable that De Jong would be concerned about this star player moving on, considering the state of the rest of this United squad.

Still, it’s also slightly short-termist from the Dutchman, who will surely be aware that, with Ronaldo being set to turn 38 next season, he probably wouldn’t have been staying around for longer than one more season anyway.

De Jong may well have justifiable reservations about moving to Old Trafford right now, but Ronaldo’s presence in the squad is arguably the least of their problems.