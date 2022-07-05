Chelsea transfer interest leads to fresh speculation over Arsenal star joining Euro giants

Chelsea’s interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt could be about to have an impact on Arsenal.

The Blues are pursuing a deal for De Ligt to strengthen their defence after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and it seems this has led to speculation over Juve potentially replacing the Netherlands international with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes.

This is according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, with Magalhaes supposedly still a player who is admired in Turin.

The Brazilian has performed well in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and he may well be one player at the club who feels he could be playing in the Champions League.

The report adds that William Saliba’s return from loan at Marseille could make a move for Gabriel more realistic due to the Frenchman’s strong desire to play regular first-team football.

It would certainly be a nice bonus for Chelsea if, by signing De Ligt, they were also able to indirectly weaken one of their top four rivals.