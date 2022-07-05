Done deal: Manchester United finally announce first signing of the summer

Manchester United have announced their first signing of the summer at long last, with Tyrell Malacia’s arrival officially confirmed this afternoon.

The young left-back joins Man Utd from Feyenoord, and CaughtOffside recently revealed that new manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the player, with sources expecting him to compete for a first-team place.

This deal has now been announced by United via their official website and social media accounts, and fans will be pleased to see this big prospect heading to Old Trafford.

Malacia helped Feyenoord reach the Europa Conference League final last season, and one imagines he will continue to develop his game well under the guidance of Ten Hag, who has shown in the past what a great job he can do with young players.

Still, United fans will no doubt remain concerned about the lack of progress made on other deals, such as the one for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It’s also a bit of a worry that Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to turn up for the first two days of pre-season training, as reported by the Mirror and others.