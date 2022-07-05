Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly both shown an interest in a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands international has impressed since moving to the San Siro last summer, with a report from Italian outlet Sport Mediaset claiming that his value has doubled in the space of a year.

Their report links Man Utd and Chelsea as admirers of Dumfries, but it seems their interest has not been that strong so far, while Inter seem unlikely to be keen to do business anyway.

It’s easy to see Dumfries being a success in the Premier League, however, with United in need of an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Dumfries is a more attack-minded option in that position, so might be a better fit for a club hoping to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, for whom attacking full-backs are a key part of how they play.

Chelsea, meanwhile, already have the excellent Reece James as an option for right wing-back, though there may be some sense in moving him into the back three and signing someone like Dumfries to take that more advanced role.

James is a versatile talent who can play in central defence to a high standard as well, and that could be useful after Chelsea lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.