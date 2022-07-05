Everton can’t have a repeat of last season – two players are already setting the standard

After such a horrific Premier League season, which saw Everton survive on the penultimate day, things have to change at Goodison Park.

Last season, Everton fans will struggle to name too many players who can look back on the season and have an ounce of pride in their performances. After spending such vast amounts of money on the playing squad, Everton somehow saw themselves fighting for relegation until the penultimate day of the season.

Jordan Pickford and Richarlison are two men who helped drag Everton through the darkness towards the latter stages of the campaign, and now two younger heads are putting in the work to ensure a season like last never happens again.

In the early days of pre-season, those who spent some time on International duty are given extra days off to rest and recharge their batteries. Vitalii Mykolenko is one of those who falls into this category, having been involved in four games for Ukraine.

However, the 23-year-old has taken it upon himself to get down to Finch Farm and put the work in, as seen in the tweet below – an honourable decision for a young man, who is already going through a difficult time with the ongoing conflict in his home country.

Vitaliy Mykolenko has returned to pre season early despite being given an extended break by the club due to international commitments. Exactly what we need at this football club ? pic.twitter.com/AEAKmTmGP3 — ??? ????? (@EFCdaily_) July 4, 2022

This kind of hunger and desire for the club will undoubtedly put a smile on Everton fans’ faces ahead of the new season.

Another player who has been granted extra time off, after being heavily involved with England U21s is Anthony Gordon. The young winger can also look back on last season and be proud of the passion and work rate he expressed for Everton, and he’s also been putting in the work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AG (@anthonygordon)

Gordon, during his time off, has been working with Curtis Jones and a football coach, working on his game before he links up with the rest of the Everton squad.

Gordon and Mykolenko have set the standard for Everton players ahead of pre-season. The pair are two of the youngest players at Goodison Park but have taken it upon themselves to go the extra mile to ensure one of the biggest clubs in England doesn’t suffer their first Premier League relegation.