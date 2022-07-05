Everton are set to miss out on former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard, with West Ham leading the race to sign him.

Lingard recently left Manchester United following the expiration of his contract, and will now be available to pick up on a free transfer. The 29-year-old had fallen out of favour during the latter years of his Manchester United career, with a short spell at West Ham the most notable period of the last few years.

According to the Daily Mail, Lingard is now ready to re-join West Ham on a permanent deal, turning down the chance to join Everton.

A move to West Ham makes a lot more sense than Everton.

Despite only being at West Ham for half a season, Lingard showed he still has the capabilities of playing at the highest level. The England international hasn’t been given a chance at Manchester United in recent years, but David Moyes was willing to give him an opportunity.

A move to Everton wouldn’t have made a lot of sense, with Frank Lampard already having Dele Alli and Alex Iwobi at his disposal in attacking midfield.