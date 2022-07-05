Everton waiting for Chelsea to decide the futures of two talented stars

Everton are targetting both Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer and are waiting for the London club to make a decision on both players’ futures.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly will meet with Armando Broja this week to discuss the striker’s future reports the Evening Standard as Everton have discussed terms of an approach worth £30m but face competition from West Ham, who are considering whether to match their offer for the 20-year-old.

Broja is said to want either a substantial role at Chelsea or a permanent move to a Premier League rival ahead of next season, therefore, when Newcastle made a loan approach for the Albania international it was turned down.

According to Sky Sports, Frank Lampard has identified Broja as one possible replacement for Richarlison – who joined Tottenham last week – but will be made to wait before completing any potential deal as Chelsea are said to be assessing the striker’s performances during pre-season before making a decision on his future.

This could be sped up after the 20-year-old’s talks with Boehly as the striker is a player that has a lot of interest surrounding him.

Aside from Broja, Everton are also keen on bringing Conor Gallagher to Goodison Park for the new campaign but just like the Albanian international, Thomas Tuchel hasn’t made a decision on his future yet.

Gallagher was immense for Crystal Palace last season and won the club’s Player of the Season award and became a full international with England. According to the Evening Standard, there are several clubs interested in the 22-year-old but they, along with Everton, will be made to wait a little longer as Boehly and Tuchel try to work out their squad for next season.