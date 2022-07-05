Exclusive: Super-agent offers Man United transfer boost as Ajax close in on Spurs winger

Steven Bergwijn’s impending move to Ajax could help Manchester United and Arsenal in their pursuits of defender Lisandro Martinez.

That’s according to super-agent Jon Smith, who believes the Dutch champions ‘may’ have to bid farewell to a player of their own before they finalise the signing of Bergwijn from Spurs.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Smith said: “The deal for Steven Bergwijn to sign for Ajax is close to being done. Both clubs have a small gap in valuation to bridge but I see no reason why it won’t be done.

“It may be that Ajax have to sell someone first but with regards to Bergwijn joining, I don’t think this one doesn’t happen, let’s put it that way.”

Arsenal and United are both vying for Martinez’s signature and according to Goal journalist Charlie Watts, it could be the latter that has the advantage in the race due to the 24-year-old’s connection with manager Erik ten Hag.

Having managed the South American for three years at Ajax, ten Hag, who now leads the Red Devils, is rumoured to be desperate to be reunited with the commanding defender.

Should Smith’s assessment prove correct, then once Ajax and Spurs reach a final agreement for Bergwin, it could open the door for ten Hag’s United to come knocking.