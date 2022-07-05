Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United for the second time in his career this summer.

The former Sporting Lisbon academy graduate has enjoyed many years at the pinnacle of European football. However, despite re-joining Man United last summer, now at the age of 37 and no time left to waste, this summer could see the Portuguese megastar force through a transfer away from the Red Devils.

Although there is some speculation that Ronaldo is not fancying playing in the Europa League, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what the Portugal international’s motives are.

One person who feels the 37-year-old could stay in the Premier League but join a surprise club is super-agent Jon Smith.

Speaking in an exclusive interview about the prospect of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United trying their luck with Ronaldo, Smith said: “When you think about it logically, a potential move for Ronaldo to Newcastle United is one of the few deals that runs the least risk of upsetting too many parties. Whereas, for example, if he went to the Etihad, the Glazers would have a lot of unhappy fans on their case.

“If the Portugal international were to make a shock move to the North East, the club’s owners would make sure everybody involved was financially rewarded – legally, but also creatively. When it comes to potential agent’s fees, they would be astronomical!”

If the Magpies were to launch a surprise assault in the race to lure Ronaldo away from Old Trafford, they are likely to be joined by at least one other English club – Todd Boehly’s Chelsea.

“For me, although I wouldn’t completely rule Chelsea out, if Ronaldo were to join the Magpies, it would tick a lot of ‘fun’ and ‘whacky’ boxes and that is exactly what the Premier League is all about,” Smith added.

“Although the Red Devils won’t publically admit to wanting to lose Ronaldo, he is 37 years old and I know he is super fit, but at this level at that age, just one injury changes everything. I think if and when he does agree a move elsewhere, there will be a silent sigh of relief behind the scenes at Manchester United.”

