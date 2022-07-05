Fabrizio Romano confirms Nottingham Forest deal for Bundesliga star

Nottingham Forest are set to continue their lightning start to life back in the Premier League by adding a fourth signing to their ranks. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal would be taking place this afternoon.

The player in question is a third addition to strengthen their defence, following the signing of Dean Henderson from Manchester United and Giulian Biancone from Troyes. Mainz 05 with part with French central defender Moussa Niakhate for a fee of £15m, a third of which are made up by variables.

Moussa Niakhaté joins Nottingham Forest on permanent deal, medical completed today as expected. All confirmed. ?? #NFFC Fee will be 10m plus 5m add ons to Mainz. Nottingham Forest, now busy with new fullback. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

Niakhate, 26, moved to Mainz four years previously from Metz and has been a starter in the Bundesliga ever since. He also won 11 caps for France’s under 21 side, which given the competition for places in France is no small feat.

With the addition of Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin too, it seems clear that Forest are pursuing a policy of recruitment from teams below the Champions League places in Europe’s top five leagues. Once again it highlights the financial power of English football to be able to do so.