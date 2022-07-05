Former Chelsea midfielder goes missing after being offered contract by club

Former Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda has gone AWOL at new club Zulte Waregem after being offered a contract.

The top-flight Belgian side signed Musonda following his release from Stamford Bridge last month and handed him a fresh deal in June after impressing in a training session and trial match. However, the 25-year-old has reportedly disappeared since the offer was made, reports the Daily Mail.

Zulte Waregem initially stated that Musonda’s absence was due to a family issue and insisted that he would return to pen the deal. However, it seems that the Belgian player has done a runner on the club and nobody associated with the Belgian outfit is aware of his whereabouts.

Zulte’s chief executive, Eddy Cordier, was asked about when Musonda would return and stated via the Daily Mail: “When will Charly Musonda return to training? I don’t know,

‘Will he ever come back? No idea.

“I don’t know whether we will pull the plug on him because he hasn’t been in since he trained a couple of weeks ago and there has been no contact.”

Musonda joined Chelsea’s youth set-up in 2012 and spent 10 years at the London club before leaving this summer. The Belgian’s time at Stamford Bridge wasn’t successful and was sent out on loan often, spending time at Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse.

It looks like things at his new club aren’t going to plan either as the midfielder’s actions are quite unusual, to say the least.