French Football Expert says PSG fans won’t be sorry to see Mauricio Pochettino leave

The news that everyone was already aware of was announced on Tuesday – Mauricio Pochettino would not be Paris Saint-Germain boss next season. Curiously enough, they did so after they announced the appointment of new manager Christophe Galtier.

That more or less sums up the lack of feeling for Pochettino in Paris at the moment. Coming in the job in January of 2021, he was on the back foot just five months into his rein after PSG conceded the Ligue 1 title to Lille. From that point on it seemed an uphill task and despite winning the league this season, it’s been something of a funeral march since PSG crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid.

? “They won’t be sorry to see [Mauricio] Pochettino go.” French football expert Jonathan Johnson on the fans thoughts about the club changing managers. pic.twitter.com/UjzWu2HzOl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 5, 2022

French football expert Jonathan Johnson opined on the matter on SkySports and he made it clear that the former Tottenham boss would not be missed. Although he was linked with Manchester United before Erik ten Hag got the job, it remains to be seen how much this will hurt his stock. Pochettino struggled to deal with the egos at PSG and looked a little out of his depth at times. It should also be mentioned that several excellent managers have struggled to get a tune out of PSG since they came into money.