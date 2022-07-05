Fulham have bid accepted for Manchester United midfielder

Fulham have had a bid accepted by Manchester United for attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira.

According to The Athletic, the deal is understood to be worth £10m and is split into an initial £8m with £2m in potential add-ons. United have also included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal should Fulham part ways with the 26-year-old in the future, as the midfielder looks to restart his career in the Premier League.

Periera spent last season on loan with Flamengo in Brazil, where he made 48 appearances, scoring six times. In February, The Athletic reported that the Brazilian outfit had agreed a permanent €10.5m transfer, but chose not to exercise that option went the time came.

Pereira will leave Man United after 11 years after joining the Red Devils’ youth set-up back in 2011. The 26-year-old made 75 appearances for United in all competitions but never held down a place in a Man United squad and was sent out on loan four times by the Manchester club.

The midfielder had his best chance to shine at Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 2019-20 season, in which he made 25 top-flight appearances but that never led to anything for Periera.

The move is best for both parties as United get a fee before the midfielder’s contract runs out next summer and the 26-year-old gets a new permanent home.