Verbal agreement in place for Chelsea to complete wonderkid transfer

Chelsea have reportedly had a verbal agreement in place for the potential transfer of highly-rated 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina for some time now.

According to Italian transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues came close to signing the youngster from Chicago Fire back in January, and the MLS side are still waiting to see if a deal can materialise this summer, though it’s hinted that it could fall through due to Petr Cech’s recent departure from his role at Stamford Bridge.

See below for details from Romano, who says Chelsea have previously reached an agreement to sign Slonina for around €10million…

Chelsea currently have Edouard Mendy as their first choice goalkeeper, and Kepa Arrizabalaga is a pretty capable backup.

Still, it could be smart business to sign a prospect like Slonina on the cheap if the possibility arises, though one imagines it probably won’t be seen as an urgent priority for new owner Todd Boehly.

Thomas Tuchel’s squad urgently needs new defenders and attacking players this summer after the departures of big names such as Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen.

