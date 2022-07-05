Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid to seal transfer of possible Raphinha alternative

Arsenal and Real Madrid are reportedly both among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry.

The Gunners could be set to go after Gnabry as an alternative to Leeds United forward Raphinha, according to El Nacional, but Real Madrid are also looking to make changes up front this summer after the departures of Gareth Bale and Isco, while the report adds that Marco Asensio and others could also still leave.

Gnabry has shone for Bayern after initially struggling at Arsenal earlier in his career, and one imagines there’d be plenty of fans at the Emirates Stadium who’d welcome him back to the club.

The Germany international would surely be a major upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe, and would make up for possibly missing out on Raphinha.

Still, if Gnabry has to choose between Arsenal and Madrid, it’s surely an easy choice, with one club winning the Champions League last season, while the other hasn’t even been in the competition for six years.

Los Blancos often sign the biggest names in world football, and Gnabry would be another Galactico addition if he did join.