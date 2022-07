RB Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco has today confirmed Tyler Adams has travelled to England to complete Leeds United switch.

According to The Athletic, young midfielder will undergo medical today at Thorp Arch before signing the contract with his new team.

“He said goodbye to the team on Monday. The topic is so far through.

“He was very liked here, he’s a really good player and a fine character, it hurts to say goodbye.” – concluded Tedesco.