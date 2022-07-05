Liverpool impressed by Mo Salah volunteering to mentor 19-year-old

Mo Salah finally signed a new Liverpool contract last week.

The Egypt international, who would have been a free agent next summer, has now committed the next three years to the Reds – scuppering any hopes the likes of Barcelona would have had of signing the 30-year-old.

Speaking to the club’s official website at the time, the former Roma and Chelsea attacker, said: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.”

Although the Reds recently bid farewell to Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich, there will be a huge sense of relief that Salah has agreed to extend his stay.

In fact, according to a recent report from The Athletic, Liverpool have been impressed by how Salah has handled the saga and all the speculation that came with it.

The club are also said to have noticed how the Egypt superstar has taken youngster Harvey Elliott ‘under his wing’ and is continuing to help the midfielder.

Fans will absolutely love hearing that their most significant player is not ‘too big’ to offer his assistance to the younger generation. For the likes of Elliott, training and learning from Salah every day is invaluable and will definitely help his career in the long run.

As for the club itself – manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that he will head into the next few seasons with a fully focused, fully committed Salah among his options.