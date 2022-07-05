Liverpool have signed one of the best young players in the world, says former coach

Liverpool have signed one of the best young players in the world in the form of Darwin Nunez, according to one of the player’s former coaches.

The Uruguay international moved from Benfica to Liverpool this summer, and it looks a hugely exciting addition for the Reds to help them replace the departing Sadio Mane.

Nunez’s old coach Marco Pimenta gave Liverpool fans some exciting insight into Nunez’s qualities, telling Empire of the Kop about his experiences of working with him in the past.

There’s certainly a lot for Liverpool fans to be excited about, with Pimenta expressing the opinion that the new LFC signing is alongside Manchester City’s new striker Erling Haaland as one of the best young players in the world right now.

“We knew he was a player with great physical ability, tall, strong, fast and with a tremendous capacity to score goals,” Pimenta said.

“Since the first day we could see that we were dealing with a different player with a will to always want more.”

He added: “At that level, I believe they [Haaland and Nunez] will both adapt quickly, the clubs are top clubs, the teammates will help and the fans will support them to succeed.

“They are two of the best young players in the world and it’s going to be a spectacle for all Liverpool and Man City fans in the years to come.”

Liverpool have a good transfer record under Jurgen Klopp, and Nunez looks like he’ll surely be another smart purchase, with the 23-year-old really catching the eye with his performances last season, when he scored 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions, including against some big-name opponents in the Champions League.