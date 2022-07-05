Man United favourites to sign Arsenal-linked defender

Despite also being wanted by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Manchester United are the favourites to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal journalist Charlie Watts, who has claimed the South American remains adamant he wants to move to the Premier League this summer and there are ‘feelings’ he would prefer a switch to Manchester.

Although Arsenal are well in the mix to sign the talented 24-year-old, given the fact the player’s former manager Erik ten Hag now leads the Red Devils, it is Old Trafford that is tipped to be the Argentina international’s next destination.

Lisandro Martinez to Man United?

Although the race to sign Martinez is wide open, a move to United would certainly make a lot of sense, for all parties.

Lisandro Martinez in action for Argentina.

Not only does the 24-year-old have extensive experience working under ten Hag, but he is also just the player the 20-time league winners have been crying out for.

He is defensively minded and incredibly versatile. He can play at centre-back, but he is also a highly-rated defensive midfielder, and that is the exact position the club have needed to reinforce for the past few seasons.

Since joining Ajax from Defensa in 2019, Martinez, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 118 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.

