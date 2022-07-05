Young Manchester United trio set for first-team after impressing Erik ten Hag

Newly appointed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly plans to call upon young stars from the youth academy to challenge first-team players.

With pre-season training underway, the Sun has reported that the Dutchman has been impressed by three youth academy players and is eager to push the graduates to challenge first-team players.

19-year-old Zidane Iqbal, who made his first-team debut against Young Boys in the Champions League last December, is said to be among those who have impressed the Red Devil boss.

The youngster has made 34 domestic youth appearances for the club, scoring 9 goals.

18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench in two senior appearances last season.

The young Argentine has made 35 youth domestic appearances for the club, managing to bag 12 goals and 5 assists and also impressing Ten Hag.

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has also go the attention of ten Hag and made 3 senior Premier League appearances last season.

The 19-year-old Tunisian made 43 youth domestic appearances last season, where he bagged 6 goals and 16 assists as a midfielder.

Will the youth academy players make a significant enough impact for the Red Devils next season when called upon?

Unfortunately, just as things started to look more positive, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has been approaching clubs to gauge interest in the 37-year-old.

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in his latest column that Ronaldo is said to be disappointed with the lack of ambition at Old Trafford and has laid out his demands amid contact with Chelsea.

United already need signings in multiple areas of the pitch, and losing their top goal scorer with little funds to replace could be a problem for Ten Hag and his team.