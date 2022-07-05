Manchester United have set their asking price to allow Dylan Levitt to leave the club.

Levitt is yet to make a league appearance for Manchester United, and spent last season on loan at Dundee United. The Welsh international managed 25 appearances in the SPL for Dundee United, scoring five times.

The 21-year-old is highly rated, having become a regular for his country in recent years, but breaking into the Manchester United first-team seems unlikely.

The North-West club could now allow Levitt to leave on a permanent deal this summer, with The Sun reporting that Manchester United will sell Levitt for a fee of around £300,000.

Cardiff City are also reportedly interested, and a move away seems like the right step for his development.

To sign a full Welsh international who has come through an elite-club academy for that price could turn out to be a steal for clubs outside of the Premier League.

Manchester United are planning a squad overhaul this summer, and could bring in multiple recruits. Allowing Levitt to leave may turn out to be a mistake, but as it stands, he stands little chance of becoming a regular starter.