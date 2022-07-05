According to reports, Tyrell Malacia’s transfer to Manchester United will be confirmed once his visa has been sorted.

The 22-year-old is on the verge of being confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s first signing as Manchester United boss after the club agreed on a £13m deal, with a further £1.7m in add-ons with Dutch club Feyenoord (as per Sky Sports News)

The young left-back had been closing in on a move to Lyon before the Red Devils hijacked the deal last month.

The youngster shares the same agency – HCM Sports Management – as ten Hag’s top target Frenkie de Jong but a deal is yet to be agreed upon, and negotiations continue.

According to Goal’s James Robson, Malacia’s deal will be confirmed once his visa has been sorted.

United are in the process of drawing up Eriksen’s 3-year contract.

As long as things go to plan, the Netherlands international will be unveiled as United’s first summer signing and is said to be looking forward to playing under Ten Hag.

During an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as translated by the Manchester Evening News, Malacia said:

“Mr Ten Hag is a very good coach and also a warm person, so I had a good conversation with him and I have a very good connection with him. That’s important, because if all goes well we’ll be working together for many years. I’m looking forward to that, because I think I can learn a lot from him. He has a record for improving players individually, as long as they are prepared to work hard.”

Malacia had an emotional farewell with his Feyenoord teammates before travelling to Manchester at the weekend.

Although the youngster has been with the Dutch club since the age of seven, having the chance to play in the Premier League was too good to turn down.

“My teammates at Feyenoord were very sad because I played together with some for so long, and we really built a bond. Everyone wished me the best and I will always keep in touch with a lot of those guys. Feyenoord is my club – and it always will be. I am a boy of the club and of the city, so yes Feyenoord is my home and is forever in my heart.

“But I want to reach the highest level so there comes a moment when you have to say goodbye. I will never forget what I owe to Feyenoord. But I love the experience in the stadiums in England. Feyenoord comes closest to that in the Netherlands. It will be fantastic to experience and I can’t wait.