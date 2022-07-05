Manchester United to face competition from Wolves in pursuit of French striker

Manchester United and Wolves are both interested in signing French striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Ben Yedder has scored goals almost everywhere he goes, and he’s only getting better with age. His last two seasons have seen him 45 league goals for Monaco, despite now being 31 years old.

The French international could be leaving this summer, and according to Media Foot Marseille, Manchester United and Wolves are interested in the striker. Erik ten Hag could be eyeing the Monaco forward as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has reportedly asked to leave the club (The Athletic).

Ben Yedder has joined Monaco from Sevilla.
There’s no doubt Manchester United will have to replace the veteran striker adequately, with Ronaldo finishing last season as their top goalscorer.

Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, signing an extra striker would still be necessary, with Edinson Cavani already out the door. This leaves Manchester United with just one recognised striker in Ronaldo, and he isn’t getting any younger.

It would be no surprise to see Manchester United target multiple forwards this transfer window, after enduring such a disappointing season. Winning no trophies and failing to qualify for the Champions League, the fans at Old Trafford are growing increasingly frustrated.

