Manchester United transfer target Tyrell Malacia has confirmed he will be joining the club in a recent interview.

Malacia has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a deal has been completed.

The Dutch defender has now spoken out in an interview, confirming he will be coming to the Premier League this summer.

“In the youth team of Feyenoord we played a youth tournament at United years ago – and I was so impressed by everything. I said to myself ‘I’ll come back here one day.’ That has now come true and that is, of course, wonderful,” said Malacia, as relayed by the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old has only become a regular in the past few seasons, so securing himself a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world is understandably a dream come true for Malacia.

“This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a fantastic stadium and a wonderful history- and of course with a lot of top players who have played here. I am proud but also very grateful that I get this opportunity. I understand that the work on an even higher level only begins now,” added Malacia.

A deal is yet to officially be announced, but the player himself has all but confirmed it for them. The manner in which Malacia speaks about Manchester United should excite fans at Old Trafford, and it’s clear to see he’s excited to get going and understands the magnitude of the club he is joining.