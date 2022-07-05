Monaco set sights on Leicester midfielder after disappointing season

Monaco have entered talks with Leicester City over a loan move for Boubakary Soumare.

Soumare joined Leicester last summer on a five-year deal from Ligue 1 champions Lille for £17m states The Athletic but only made 19 Premier League appearances, 12 of which were starts, in his first season in England.

The French club are looking to bring in the 23-year-old to strengthen their midfield after losing midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni, who moved to Real Madrid for €100m states The Athletic, and Cesc Fabregas, who was released at the end of his contract this summer.

The loan move could do Soumare a lot of good and knows that if he performs up to standard, there could be a way back for him at Leicester City.

What happened to Soumare at Leicester?

Upon his arrival, Soumare was tipped to be a star in the Premier League after an impressive season before in France and drew comparisons to players such as Yaya Toure as the Foxes hoped to have signed a player who could be an effective box-to-box player and that’s why they offered the midfielder a five-year deal.

However, the 23-year-old struggled to adapt to the English game but also had other personal issues which affected his integration, leading to inconsistency. On the pitch, the Frenchman was often caught taking too long on the ball and many questioned his tracking of runners and defensive abilities.

It is a surprise that Leicester are already trying to ship Soumare out, especially with the future of Youri Tielemans being uncertain, but the Foxes must think that this move is best for the player and that a year in France with Monaco can rebuild his confidence before coming back for a second try in England.