Talks over PL star joining Chelsea are at more advanced stage than Matthijs de Ligt efforts

Talks are reportedly at an advanced stage for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake to seal a return to his former club Chelsea.

The 27-year-old had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster, but never got much playing time before eventually moving on in a bid to further his career.

Ake wound up at Bournemouth and was impressive enough there to earn a move to Man City in the summer of 2020, though he hasn’t quite nailed down a starting place at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Evening Standard, it seems Chelsea are now in advanced negotiations over bringing Ake back to Stamford Bridge, with that deal looking more likely than one for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The report states that Bayern Munich are also working on signing De Ligt from Juve, so it may be that bringing in Ake is more realistic for Thomas Tuchel and co.

The Netherlands international might not have lived up to expectations at City, but he could surely do a job for Chelsea, who urgently need new signings at the back this summer after Antonio Rudiger’s move to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen’s switch to Barcelona.