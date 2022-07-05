Gary Neville sends important message to Manchester United over Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has sent an important message to his old club about the need to deal with the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga quickly.

Ronaldo’s future is in serious doubt at the moment, and this is attracting unwanted headlines for United in Erik ten Hag’s first pre-season in charge.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the Portugal international, with figures at the club likely to be as divided as fans are about whether or not this ageing superstar is a net positive for the team or not.

Either way, it seems Neville feels it is important to simply resolve this issue swiftly so as to avoid derailing Ten Hag’s important first summer at Old Trafford…

The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly. This can’t be a saga that takes the focus away from ETH bedding in period for the next two months. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 4, 2022

Neville will be eager to see the new manager succeed, but these were difficult enough circumstances anyway, with the Ronaldo situation only making things worse.

Ronaldo, 37, has been linked with Chelsea by The Athletic and with Barcelona by AS.