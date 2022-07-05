New PSG boss speaks on Neymar’s future amid exit claims

Paris Saint-Germain unveiled their new manager Christophe Galtier today and the Frenchman was immediately asked about the future of Neymar.

It has been circulating over recent weeks that PSG are open to selling Neymar during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is lodged but the Brazil international preferably does not want to leave according to GOAL.

However, as the story developed, it was said that the Brazilian was weighing up a move away from Paris due to not feeling loved by the club reports RMC Sport, but whether that remains the case today is unknown.

One of the clubs reportedly interested in the superstar is Chelsea, with the Evening Standard reporting that agents working on the Brazilian’s behalf approached Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the idea of a mega move.

There have been plenty of rumours surrounding Neymar’s future but many expect the 30-year-old to stay in Paris next season. Speaking during his first press conference as PSG boss today, Galtier was asked about the future of the superstar at the Ligue 1 club and responded to reporters by saying, via the Evening Standard:

“He is a world-class player. One of the best on the planet.

“Which coach would not want to have him in their team? I have an idea of exactly what I expect from him. I hope that he stays with us.”

This should settle the future of Neymar as it seems that Galtier is happy to have him around. The 55-year-old coach has signed a two-year contract at the Parc des Princes and will seek to become the man to guide the Paris club to their first Champions League crown next season with the Brazilian forward part of that stellar front three.