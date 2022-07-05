New Tottenham signing Richarlison is set to receive a one-game ban for an incident that occurred whilst playing for Everton.

Richarlison recently moved from Everton to Tottenham, after the former were forced to offload one of their most valuable players due to increasing financial difficulties.

The Brazilian was set to make his debut at home to Southampton on the opening day of the season, but Tottenham fans may have to wait to see their new man in action.

According to the Daily Mail, the FA are set to hand Richarlison a one-game ban, for an incident that occurred during Everton’s one-nil win over Chelsea last season.

Richarlison picked up a blue smoke bomb and threw it off the pitch after he had finished celebrating scoring the winner against Chelsea.

The 25-year-old didn’t appear to throw the item into the crowd, but more so towards an empty corner of the stadium, rather than have it on the pitch.

There’s no doubt Richarlison meant no harm in his actions, and no harm was caused, but unfortunately for him, rules are rules and the sensible decision would have been to allow the stewards to deal with the situation.