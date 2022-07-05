Newcastle join Arsenal in the race to sign winger who wants a move this summer

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang.

Lang, a Dutch International, has recently expressed his desire to leave Club Brugge.

“The agreement with Brugge is that it must come to a transfer, both parties agree on that. I want to continue to develop and so I have to take a step,” said Lang, as relayed by SoccerNews.

This came after Lang had been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal, with Voetbal Belgie claiming that the North London club could make a move for him this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea in advanced talks over £50million transfer, personal terms not expected to be an issue
Manchester United to face competition from Wolves in pursuit of French striker
Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent holds talks with CL giants over surprise alternative to Chelsea transfer

However, they aren’t the only Premier League club showing an interest, with The Athletic now reporting that Newcastle are keeping an eye on Lang with a view to signing him.

The 23-year-old has operated as a striker as well as a left-winger during his time at Club Brugge. Both the aforementioned clubs will be interested in a player of his profile this summer, with Newcastle desperate to strengthen multiple areas of the pitch, and Arsenal needing increased squad depth with European football on the horizon.

More Stories Noa Lang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.