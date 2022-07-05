Newcastle have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang.

Lang, a Dutch International, has recently expressed his desire to leave Club Brugge.

“The agreement with Brugge is that it must come to a transfer, both parties agree on that. I want to continue to develop and so I have to take a step,” said Lang, as relayed by SoccerNews.

This came after Lang had been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal, with Voetbal Belgie claiming that the North London club could make a move for him this summer.

However, they aren’t the only Premier League club showing an interest, with The Athletic now reporting that Newcastle are keeping an eye on Lang with a view to signing him.

The 23-year-old has operated as a striker as well as a left-winger during his time at Club Brugge. Both the aforementioned clubs will be interested in a player of his profile this summer, with Newcastle desperate to strengthen multiple areas of the pitch, and Arsenal needing increased squad depth with European football on the horizon.