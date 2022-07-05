Newcastle showing significant interest in Chelsea and Everton stars

Newcastle are reportedly showing significant interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Everton youngster Anthony Gordon.

After their recent Saudi takeover, Newcastle are planning on splashing the cash this summer. Some clever recruitment in January saw Eddie Howe steer Newcastle safely away from relegation with relative ease.

Newcastle are now looking to strengthen their front line, with two possible Premier League recruits.

According to 90min, Hudson-Odoi and Gordon are two players receiving significant interest from the North-East club.

A move for Gordon is likely to be met with swift rejection from Everton, after already losing Richarlison this summer. The England youth international was a revelation for Everton last season, so the chance of him being sold this summer seems slim.

It may be a different story for Newcastle’s pursuit of Hudson-Odoi, who has failed to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side over the last few years.

The 21-year-old only managed 15 league appearances last season, so it would be no surprise to see Chelsea allowing him to leave this summer. The young winger still has potential at his age, so a loan move may be more suitable for his parent club.