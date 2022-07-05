Newcastle United willing to break transfer record on Bundesliga winger

Newcastle United have gone about recruiting a series of young and highly-rated young stars to lead their new era under the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. It appears the next on the list could be a winger, but he will not come cheap.

In recent days, Newcastle have been linked with Brugge winger Noa Lang and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, yet according to 90min, Moussa Diaby is the one they are willing to spend big on. Diaby, 22, has already turned out for Paris Saint-Germain and Crotone on loan, before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Diaby has also won 8 caps for the French senior side.

He’s since become one of the more dangerous wingers in the Bundesliga, scoring 35 times and assisting on 37 occasions in 124 appearances. Curiously Newcastle United’s transfer record still belongs to the era of Mike Ashley, with Joelinton’s move from Hoffenheim coming in at £39.6m. It is believed that a move for Diaby would have to be in excess of £40m in order to convince Leverkusen to sell.

Adding Diaby to Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman would be uniting three of the most sought-after young players in European football if Newcastle could do it. It appears the Magpies are keen to avoid some of the pitfalls that Manchester City and PSG have fallen into by signing bigger names towards the back end of their career in order to give their project credence.

 

