Manchester United could reportedly be back in contention to seal the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

There’s been a lack of progress made over Dybala’s possible moves to the likes of Roma and Napoli, and now it seems Man Utd are emerging as an option for him again, according to Sky Italia.

The Argentina international has been a world class performer for much of his career in Serie A, but it’s not obvious where his future lies as there’s been a surprising lack of progress made over finding him a new club.

One imagines United would do well to bring in Dybala amid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, as it’s not often top players like Dybala are available as free agents.

The 28-year-old can play as a central striker, a number ten, or out wide, so would undoubtedly give Erik ten Hag some good options in attack next season.

Even if Ronaldo were to stay at Old Trafford, there’s a case for signing someone like Dybala to challenge the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for a place in the team after their poor performances last season.

