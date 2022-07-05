Pogba medical set for this week after agreement reached with Juventus

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer after six years away from the Italian club.

The World Cup winner is expected in Turin on Saturday for a medical, where he will also formally sign his Juventus contract. That contract is said to be four years long reports Sky Sports as the Frenchman tries to reignite his career in Italy after a disappointing spell with Manchester United.

BREAKING: Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer. pic.twitter.com/VcCRkzPbSp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 5, 2022

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were the other clubs said to be in the race for Pogba this summer reported Sky Sports but both have now missed out and have signed midfielders of their own in the meantime – with Real already confirming the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni and PSG signing Vitinha.

Pogba leaves Man United after making 157 Premier League appearances for the club, in which the Frenchman scored 29 goals and assisted a further 38 for the Red Devils.

The World Cup winner’s second spell at the Manchester club didn’t live up to expectations and it was a period marred by inconsistency. This led to frustration from the fans and from Pogba himself and it is best for both that the midfielder is going to a new club. The football community will be hoping to see the best of the Frenchman in Italy as the 29-year-old can be a special player when on top form.