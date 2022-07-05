Newly promoted Premier League side AFC Bournemouth have opened talks to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips.

Phillips played a pivotal role in helping Bournemouth secure their promotion to the Premier League last season. The 25-year-old defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship, but is now back at his parent club for pre-season.

With Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Virgil van Dijk in defence already, the chance of Phillips breaking into the team seems slim, so another move away from the club is probably best for his development.

According to Football Insider Bournemouth have opened talks to sign Phillips this summer. Despite Liverpool initially allowing Phillips to leave on a permanent deal, the report claims they’ve had a change of heart and will only allow him to leave on loan this window.

At 25, Phillips is nearing his full potential, so Liverpool holding onto the defender doesn’t make too much sense.

Jurgen Klopp has four Premier League level centre-backs at his disposal, so unless Liverpool are planning a sale in the near future, Phillips doesn’t stand much of a chance of having a future at Anfield.